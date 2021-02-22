EventChain (EVC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18,720.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 35.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Over the last week, EventChain has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. One EventChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EventChain has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $18,720.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EventChain Token Profile

EventChain (EVC) is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EventChain

