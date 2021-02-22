Evercore ISI Increases Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $90.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

H has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.11.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Shares of H stock opened at $82.26 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $94.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.23.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 31,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $2,338,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,904,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $228,636.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,053,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,325,000 after buying an additional 477,293 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,824,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,641,000 after purchasing an additional 147,133 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 4,368,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,166,000 after purchasing an additional 926,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,880,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,870,000 after purchasing an additional 38,758 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,880,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,870,000 after purchasing an additional 38,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.