Evercore ISI Upgrades Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) to “Outperform”

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

FL has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker stock opened at $51.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $52.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Foot Locker news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L bought 594,868 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $22,349,190.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,425.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,817,532 shares of company stock worth $69,490,833 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,123 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,575 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 158,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.