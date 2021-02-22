EVERTEC (EVTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect EVERTEC to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $37.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.
A number of research firms have issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.
About EVERTEC
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
