Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 26.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EOLS. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Evolus from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.28.

Shares of NASDAQ EOLS opened at $12.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Evolus has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $14.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Evolus during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Evolus during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Evolus by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Evolus during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

