Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Evolus from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Evolus from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.28.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $12.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30. Evolus has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $14.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Evolus by 674.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 54,981 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Evolus by 878.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 88,845 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Evolus by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Evolus by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the period. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

