EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.77

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVRAZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EVRAZ from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; a range of coking coal blends products; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

