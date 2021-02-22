ExclusiveCoin Price Down 9.8% This Week (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $928,040.40 and $5,539.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.25 or 0.00274906 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00036425 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001044 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

