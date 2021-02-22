ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,060 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.26% of ExlService worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 283.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 101.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in ExlService by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 31,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $2,662,448.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,230,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $191,557.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,525.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,408 shares of company stock valued at $4,797,866 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $80.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.29. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.61 and a 1 year high of $89.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ExlService from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

