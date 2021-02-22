Exosis (EXO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $176.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $19,456.54 and $176.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for $0.0377 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,643.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,716.39 or 0.03260408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.23 or 0.00380352 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $599.11 or 0.01138043 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.00 or 0.00410314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $203.11 or 0.00385814 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.79 or 0.00269340 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00025126 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

