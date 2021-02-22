Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $167.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.07.

Expedia Group stock opened at $157.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $162.10.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

