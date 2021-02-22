Experience Investment (NASDAQ:EXPC) Shares Down 5.8%

Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC)’s stock price fell 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.78 and last traded at $16.90. 1,218,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,071,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Experience Investment by 12.8% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,481,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,939,000 after buying an additional 281,630 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Experience Investment by 1,038.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,717,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,025,000 after buying an additional 1,566,269 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Experience Investment by 24.4% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,020,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Experience Investment by 1.5% in the third quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 684,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of Experience Investment by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 395,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 94,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

