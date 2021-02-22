Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.85-6.05 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.85-$6.05 EPS.

Shares of EXR stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,375. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $72.70 and a 12-month high of $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

