Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.85-6.05 for the period.

Shares of EXR stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,375. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $121.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

EXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist upgraded Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.00.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

