Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) updated its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.85-6.05 for the period.
Shares of EXR stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,375. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $121.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.77%.
In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
About Extra Space Storage
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
Featured Article: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.