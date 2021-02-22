F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Position Increased by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,325 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. F5 Networks accounts for 1.3% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.5% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,939 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFIV traded down $4.60 on Monday, reaching $194.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,155. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $213.80.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.74.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,700 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $612,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,856 shares in the company, valued at $12,225,383.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,302 shares of company stock worth $3,692,796 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

