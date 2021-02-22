F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,417 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 34,138 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of F5 Networks worth $36,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,911,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $602,946,000 after acquiring an additional 148,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in F5 Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $389,879,000 after purchasing an additional 42,131 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,925,000 after purchasing an additional 365,844 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in F5 Networks by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,927,000 after purchasing an additional 180,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in F5 Networks by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 746,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 208,220 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $198.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.33. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $213.80.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.74.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,927 shares in the company, valued at $385,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,302 shares of company stock worth $3,692,796. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.