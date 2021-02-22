F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,417 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 34,138 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of F5 Networks worth $36,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,911,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $602,946,000 after acquiring an additional 148,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in F5 Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $389,879,000 after purchasing an additional 42,131 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $122,925,000 after purchasing an additional 365,844 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in F5 Networks by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,927,000 after purchasing an additional 180,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in F5 Networks by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 746,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 208,220 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $198.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.33. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $213.80.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.74.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,927 shares in the company, valued at $385,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,302 shares of company stock worth $3,692,796. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

