Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,003 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.5% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,960,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $535,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Facebook by 11.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after buying an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB traded down $2.55 on Monday, reaching $259.01. The stock had a trading volume of 275,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,701,320. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.23. The company has a market capitalization of $737.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total transaction of $11,259,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.38, for a total value of $366,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,349,936 shares of company stock valued at $365,495,646 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.