Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Oakmont Corp

Oakmont Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,213 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 4.7% of Oakmont Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oakmont Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $52,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in Facebook by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $260.50. 585,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,701,320. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.23. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $741.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total transaction of $83,142.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,462.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,349,936 shares of company stock valued at $365,495,646 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

