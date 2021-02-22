Factom (FCT) Trading 24.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Factom has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Factom coin can currently be bought for $2.07 or 0.00003878 BTC on major exchanges. Factom has a total market cap of $19.90 million and $217,466.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.18 or 0.00491845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00066777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00088171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00059671 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $249.95 or 0.00468911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00072900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00028007 BTC.

About Factom

Factom’s genesis date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,625,968 coins. Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org . Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

Factom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

