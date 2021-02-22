Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) to report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmer Bros.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.38). Farmer Bros. reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Farmer Bros..

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%.

FARM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

FARM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.84. 279,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $121.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.58. Farmer Bros. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 111.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 40.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmer Bros. (FARM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.