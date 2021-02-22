Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Fauquier Bankshares has raised its dividend by 4.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Fauquier Bankshares alerts:

Shares of FBSS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.83. 13,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731. The company has a market cap of $75.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.76. Fauquier Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.56.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 18.04%.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. It provides various loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land, residential real estate, personal, and home equity lines of credit, as well as automobile and various consumer financing services.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fauquier Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fauquier Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.