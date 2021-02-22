FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 51,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $74.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day moving average of $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $174.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $75.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. Morgan Stanley lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

