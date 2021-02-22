FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,608 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 220.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $781.30 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $70.10 and a one year high of $900.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $822.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $749.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,568.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total transaction of $785,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,507 shares in the company, valued at $36,148,325.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

