FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,048 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,820,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,019,000 after purchasing an additional 514,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $50.11 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $215.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

