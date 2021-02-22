FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $88.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.67. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $202.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

