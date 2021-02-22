FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $257,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 152,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,939,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $263.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.45. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

