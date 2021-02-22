FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 722 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ITW. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.65.

ITW stock opened at $201.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.48 and its 200 day moving average is $201.31. The stock has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

In related news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

