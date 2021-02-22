FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,247 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 490,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSX opened at $82.31 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $90.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.34, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

