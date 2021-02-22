FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,829 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VB stock opened at $216.42 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $219.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.