FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 416.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,294 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for about 1.0% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in FedEx by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in FedEx by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

FDX stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $254.52. The company had a trading volume of 23,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,635. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.67 and its 200 day moving average is $254.42. The company has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

