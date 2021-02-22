Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Up 8.2%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s share price shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.58. 3,198,294 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 3,662,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $605.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ferroglobe had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $262.67 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 3,806,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 34,681 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,253,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 415,405 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,740,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 364,693 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 481.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,833 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 623,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

