FibroGen (FGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect FibroGen to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FGEN opened at $52.06 on Monday. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Get FibroGen alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FGEN. Raymond James began coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $242,440.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $133,764.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,418 shares of company stock worth $1,330,479. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.