Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Swedbank

Swedbank boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 63.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,514,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 588,225 shares during the period. Swedbank owned 0.24% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $211,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $4,097,343.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,497. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $157.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.60 and its 200 day moving average is $141.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $83.94 billion, a PE ratio of -727.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

