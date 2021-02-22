Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Trading Down 0.7%

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €68.50 ($80.59) and last traded at €68.80 ($80.94). Approximately 47,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €69.30 ($81.53).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €69.43 ($81.68).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €70.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €66.06.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

