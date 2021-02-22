FIL Ltd Buys 20,853 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

FIL Ltd increased its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,853 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.18% of Littelfuse worth $11,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 7,188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 31,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth about $305,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

LFUS opened at $278.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.85. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $103.63 and a one year high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Anthony Grillo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.83, for a total value of $1,224,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,499,550.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Hunter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total value of $2,415,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,018,342.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,869 shares of company stock worth $14,145,874 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

