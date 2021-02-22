FIL Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 93,993.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 157,909 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $12,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 858.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $211,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $106,823.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,294. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 142,745 shares of company stock worth $11,294,339 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $81.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.