FIL Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 205.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,688 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Exelixis worth $10,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 113,733 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 12.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Exelixis by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 112,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 133,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 55,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.87.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,300,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $439,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,521 shares in the company, valued at $626,321.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,004 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,574. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.