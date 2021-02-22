FIL Ltd Has $10.30 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 67.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,266 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $10,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 125.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,207,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,453,000 after buying an additional 1,229,697 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 615,740 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 947,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,567,000 after acquiring an additional 154,980 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,438,000 after acquiring an additional 132,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,547,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

EWY opened at $93.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.88. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.