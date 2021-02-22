FIL Ltd Has $11.50 Million Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,773 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.22% of ManpowerGroup worth $11,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $206,000. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $93.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.19, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.65 and a 200-day moving average of $82.19. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $97.68.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAN. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.58.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.