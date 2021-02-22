FIL Ltd Has $20.92 Million Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

FIL Ltd grew its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Kansas City Southern worth $20,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 202.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KSU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

KSU opened at $212.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $223.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

