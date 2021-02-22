FIL Ltd Invests $10.41 Million in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 332,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,414,000. FIL Ltd owned 0.22% of STAG Industrial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,622,000 after purchasing an additional 912,314 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,995,000 after buying an additional 159,918 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,660,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,319,000 after buying an additional 81,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,345,000 after buying an additional 311,604 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,643,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,098,000 after buying an additional 94,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $31.91 on Monday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.43.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

