FIL Ltd Raises Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.46% of Casella Waste Systems worth $14,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 203.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

CWST opened at $60.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.92 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $63.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $1,222,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.