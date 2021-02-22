FIL Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,377 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.28% of FTI Consulting worth $11,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 61.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $109.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $144.10.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

