FIL Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

FIL Ltd lessened its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 162,580 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of ITT worth $13,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 122.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 175.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other ITT news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

ITT opened at $78.40 on Monday. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $82.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

