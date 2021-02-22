FIL Ltd Sells 3,093 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

FIL Ltd lessened its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $11,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,127.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $279.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.93 and its 200 day moving average is $241.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $293.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.