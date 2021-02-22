FIL Ltd Sells 3,094 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $20,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in Dollar General by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE:DG opened at $201.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.92.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.