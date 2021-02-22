FIL Ltd Sells 318,714 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 318,714 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Bruker worth $20,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bruker by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $62.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.68. Bruker Co. has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $69.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $97,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,874.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $190,841.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,384 shares in the company, valued at $460,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $358,526 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.