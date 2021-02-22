Financial Life Advisors Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Financial Life Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 285.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,185 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 7.6% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $14,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $65.47 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $67.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

