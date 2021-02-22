Financial Survey: Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) versus Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) and Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.1% of Mace Security International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of Amyris shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Amyris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mace Security International and Amyris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A Amyris 0 0 4 0 3.00

Amyris has a consensus target price of $7.12, indicating a potential downside of 56.07%. Given Amyris’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amyris is more favorable than Mace Security International.

Profitability

This table compares Mace Security International and Amyris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mace Security International N/A N/A N/A Amyris -223.41% N/A -149.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mace Security International and Amyris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mace Security International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Amyris $152.56 million 25.40 -$242.77 million ($2.72) -5.96

Mace Security International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amyris.

Risk & Volatility

Mace Security International has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amyris has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amyris beats Mace Security International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells personal defense and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace, Tornado, and Vigilant brands. It also provides aerosol defense sprays for law enforcement and security professionals under the Take Down brand. The company distributes and supports its branded products and services through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce channels, and installation service providers. Mace Security International, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients. It applies technology platform to engineer, manufacture, and sell products for the clean health and beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company operates under the Amyris, Biofene, Biossance, Pipette, Purecane, and No Compromise trademarks. Amyris, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with the Infectious Disease Research Institute to advance a novel ribonucleic acid vaccine platform, including accelerating the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. The company was formerly known as Amyris Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Amyris, Inc. in June 2010. Amyris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

