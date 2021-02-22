Fincera (OTCMKTS:YUANF) Shares Up 2,959.7%

Fincera Inc. (OTCMKTS:YUANF)’s stock price shot up 2,959.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $0.62. 721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64.

About Fincera (OTCMKTS:YUANF)

Fincera Inc focuses on providing online lending and e-commerce services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and individuals in China. The company operates in two segments, Internet-Based Financial and E-Commerce Services, and Property Lease and Management. The company's financial services platforms include CeraVest, a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides short-term financing primarily to SMBs; and CeraPay, a revolving credit product that processes and settles transactions between its borrowers and merchants.

